Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $70.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

