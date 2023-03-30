Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 747,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Momentus Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Momentus stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 115,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. Momentus has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Momentus by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,810 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Momentus during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Momentus during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Momentus during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Momentus during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

