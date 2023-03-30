Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 2,794 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,719,000. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 312,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40,769 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.34. 770,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,485. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

