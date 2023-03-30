Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $370.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,039. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.72. The company has a market capitalization of $276.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

