Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,054,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,885,285. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $677.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.68, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.87.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

