Model N (NYSE:MODN) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Model N presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Model N Trading Up 0.9 %

MODN stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $347,310.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,115.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $347,310.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,115.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $242,791.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,156.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,463. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Model N by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Model N by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Model N by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

