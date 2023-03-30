MOBOX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $88.39 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, MOBOX has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $88.39 million and $6.34 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,312,141 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

Buying and Selling MOBOX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

