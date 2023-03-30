Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Short Interest Update

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 273,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Minim Stock Performance

MINM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 2,709,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,699. Minim has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Minim

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minim stock. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,565,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. B. Riley Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.37% of Minim at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

