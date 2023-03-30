Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 1,198,900 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,050,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198,900 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.08% of Ford Motor worth $35,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Insider Activity

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.0 %

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,038,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,579,531. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

