Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 79,920 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6,068.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,237 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,920 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Adobe by 24.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

ADBE traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $380.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $357.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

