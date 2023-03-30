Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $228.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.53. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $30.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.