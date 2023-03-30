Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Lowered to $159.00 at Truist Financial

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $178.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.96.

NYSE:MAA opened at $146.76 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.29 and its 200-day moving average is $157.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 102.00%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $379,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,144 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 183,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

