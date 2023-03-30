MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.10 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $114.22 million and $5.10 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $25.66 or 0.00090139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00029090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017641 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00198356 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,437.61 or 0.99878843 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 25.86620501 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $4,605,186.46 traded over the last 24 hours.

