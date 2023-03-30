Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $2.92 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00010381 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $49.48 million and approximately $178,686.93 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003550 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000744 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,120,941 coins and its circulating supply is 16,952,791 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,120,941 with 16,952,791 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.9658209 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $167,803.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.