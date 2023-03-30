MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Shares Up 4.2%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49. 1,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.40 ($12.26) to €10.50 ($11.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

