Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $169.80

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169.80 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 168.45 ($2.07), with a volume of 10253640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.45 ($2.02).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.33) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 175 ($2.15) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 192 ($2.36).

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2,803.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 150.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -3,333.33%.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

