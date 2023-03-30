MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Short Interest Up 20.9% in March

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEIP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

MEIP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,018. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The business had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,559,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

