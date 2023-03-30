Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 590 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.07. 1,879,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,032. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.61%.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

