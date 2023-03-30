Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys 579 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,166,915. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.06.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

