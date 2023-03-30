Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys 179 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up about 2.2% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned about 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $19,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,563. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

