McCormick & Company, Incorporated Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,206 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 514% compared to the average daily volume of 522 call options.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after buying an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 510,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.03. 302,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $105.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.37.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.91%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

