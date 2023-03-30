MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MBI. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of MBIA in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

MBI opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $489.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. MBIA has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,140,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 44,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 218,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 109,942 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in MBIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in MBIA by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

