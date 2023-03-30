MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on MBI. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of MBIA in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
MBIA Stock Up 2.4 %
MBI opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $489.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. MBIA has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.
About MBIA
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
