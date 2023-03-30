Maxim Group Boosts SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Price Target to $10.00

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 240.14% from the stock’s previous close.
SCYX has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
SCYNEXIS Stock Up 76.0 %
Shares of SCYNEXIS stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 51,998,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $96.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.03. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.40.
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
