Mask Network Price Tops $6.36 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $6.36 or 0.00022838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $484.34 million and $351.67 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,150,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

