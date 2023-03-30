Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) rose 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 3,962,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 7,164,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Marqeta Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,892,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,393,000 after buying an additional 2,361,729 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,903,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,029,000 after buying an additional 735,035 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth $137,389,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,832,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,077,000 after buying an additional 2,974,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile



Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

