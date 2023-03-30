Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $122.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.13. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

