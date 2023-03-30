Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,466 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 96,221 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $112.68 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.21 and its 200-day moving average is $110.51.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

