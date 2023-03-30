Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Purchases 2,209 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,930 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,788,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,768,000 after purchasing an additional 359,672 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 588,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after purchasing an additional 308,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,128,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $183.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $213.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.99 and a 200 day moving average of $178.15.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

