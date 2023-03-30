Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $50.66.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

