Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,651,000 after buying an additional 57,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 869,859 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 294.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 168,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 70,752.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 221,455 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT opened at $71.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $71.33. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

