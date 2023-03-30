Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $126,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $358,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VFMV stock opened at $97.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.66.

About Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.