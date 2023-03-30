Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,330 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFUS opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.44. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

