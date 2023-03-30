Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,589 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.