Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $49.71.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

