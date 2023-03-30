Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Cap Tops $31.37 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $31.37 million and $216,777.06 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00029457 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017928 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00200336 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,998.98 or 1.00133620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000964 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $60,905.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.