Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $31.92 million and approximately $216,874.60 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00029090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017641 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00198356 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,437.61 or 0.99878843 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000964 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $60,905.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.