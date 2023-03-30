Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
LXFR has been the subject of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Luxfer Stock Up 0.9 %
LXFR traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $436.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luxfer (LXFR)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.