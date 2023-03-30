Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

LXFR traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $436.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 8.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Luxfer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

