Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$9.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$12.80 to C$9.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LUN. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.39.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 1.8 %

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.16 on Thursday, reaching C$8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.17. The stock has a market cap of C$6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$14.00.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

