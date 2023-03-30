Locus Chain (LOCUS) One Day Volume Tops $500,108.02

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $109.79 million and approximately $500,108.02 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

