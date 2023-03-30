LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,316,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 195,511 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for approximately 0.8% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 3.11% of LKQ worth $444,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 27.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in LKQ by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

LKQ stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.58. 406,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,522. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

