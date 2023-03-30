Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.14

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.14 and traded as low as C$28.76. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$28.92, with a volume of 666,088 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.60.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.11. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74. The firm has a market cap of C$4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at Lithium Americas

About Lithium Americas

In other Lithium Americas news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 20,103 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.52, for a total transaction of C$653,749.56. In other Lithium Americas news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 20,103 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.52, for a total transaction of C$653,749.56. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 16,565 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.25, for a total transaction of C$534,221.25. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.