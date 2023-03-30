Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,768.52 or 0.06319806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and $7.06 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,885,709 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,882,694.74986175. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,777.94323809 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $15,660,168.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

