Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,338 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,670 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $92.99.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

