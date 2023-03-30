LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 875 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.68.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.37. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.