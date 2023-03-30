Level Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,256,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.24. 299,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,744. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.