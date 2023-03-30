Level Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,530,000 after purchasing an additional 419,722 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,231,000 after purchasing an additional 126,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,679,000 after purchasing an additional 658,951 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.11. 319,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,523. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

