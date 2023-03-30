Level Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,925 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,471,000 after acquiring an additional 304,540 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 888,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 160,629 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 581.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 729,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 622,331 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 726,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after acquiring an additional 219,983 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 30,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,050. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $61.62.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

