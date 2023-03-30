Lantz Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,010,000 after acquiring an additional 445,698 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,094,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,611,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.53. 362,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,995. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

