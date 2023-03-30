Lantz Financial LLC Sells 138 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 57,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 114,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,830,000 after acquiring an additional 88,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,072. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The firm has a market cap of $274.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

