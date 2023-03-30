Lantz Financial LLC Has $521,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,920,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after buying an additional 2,279,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 88.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after buying an additional 2,002,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $41.48. 1,760,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,309,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

